Santander was placed on the injured list for an unspecified reason Wednesday.

Santander went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, an RBI and a run in Tuesday's loss to the Rays, but he'll be unavailable following his placement on the injured list. Since the Orioles didn't specify a reason for his move to the IL, he could be on the COVID-19 injured list. If that's the case, the 26-year-old will be eligible to return once he clears the league's health and safety protocols as long as he hasn't tested positive for COVID-19. DJ Stewart could see increased time in right field going forward, while outfielder Ryan McKenna was recalled as part of a corresponding move.