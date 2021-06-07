Santander went 3-for-5 with a double, three RBI and two runs in Sunday's 18-5 win over Cleveland.

Santander had driven in just one run across his last 11 games, but his three RBI on Sunday led the Orioles during the blowout win. The 26-year-old is now hitting .269 with three home runs, 15 RBI and 12 runs this year.