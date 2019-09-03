Orioles' Anthony Santander: Pops 17th homer
Santander went 1-for-4 with a solo home run on Tuesday in a 4-2 victory over the Rays in the first game of a doubleheader.
Santander gave the Orioles a lead they would not relinquish with a sixth-inning homer to right field off Oliver Drake. The 24-year-old has been on fire during his last eight games, going 15-for-33 with five home runs. The hot streak has raised his slash line to .292/.328/.526, and Santander has 48 RBI in 308 at-bats this season.
More News
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Goes deep twice in loss•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Swats 14th homer•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Collects five base knocks•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Smacks solo homer•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Smashes solo homer•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Pops homer in loss•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...