Santander went 1-for-4 with a solo home run on Tuesday in a 4-2 victory over the Rays in the first game of a doubleheader.

Santander gave the Orioles a lead they would not relinquish with a sixth-inning homer to right field off Oliver Drake. The 24-year-old has been on fire during his last eight games, going 15-for-33 with five home runs. The hot streak has raised his slash line to .292/.328/.526, and Santander has 48 RBI in 308 at-bats this season.