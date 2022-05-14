Santander went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Tigers.
He went back-to-back with Trey Mancini in the eighth inning to spoil Detroit's combined shutout bid, but it was all the offense Baltimore could muster. The blast snapped a 14-game power drought for Santander, and on the season he's batting .241 with four homers and 14 RBI through 33 contests, although he's compensated for that decline in production with a .376 OBP and a 14.3 percent walk rate that's more than double his prior career high.