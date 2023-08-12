Santander went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 9-2 loss to the Mariners.

Santander got the Orioles within a run in the top of the fourth inning before the Mariners pulled away a half-inning later. While he has three homers over nine games in August, Santander has gone a paltry 7-for-33 (.212) for the month. The outfielder is up to 21 homers, 64 RBI, 59 runs scored, three stolen bases and 29 doubles this season with a .253/.330/.475 slash line through 111 contests. Given the competitiveness of the Orioles' lineup, Santander will likely need to shake this slump soon -- Colton Cowser isn't threatening for playing time, but Ryan O'Hearn has been seeing more time in the outfield of late, and Cedric Mullins' return from a groin injury will make it a more crowded battle.