Orioles' Anthony Santander: Pops homer in loss
Santander went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run Tuesday in the Orioles' 9-4 loss to the Yankees.
One of the few bright spots in another bleak season for Baltimore has been the emergence of Santander, a 2016 Rule 5 pick who struggled to find much success at the big-league level over the prior two seasons. Since being called back up to the big leagues June 7, Santander has slashed .300/.341/.493 across 221 plate appearances, with his 116 wRC+ over that stretch trailing only Jonathan Villar (117 wRC+) among all Orioles hitters.
