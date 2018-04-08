Orioles' Anthony Santander: Posts multi-hit effort Sunday
Santander went 3-for-6 with three RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 8-7 win over the Yankees.
This marked Santander's first multi-hit game of the season. The 23-year-old also slugged his first home run of the year, as he mashed a two-run homer against Domingo German in the seventh inning. While Santander has yet to show the ability to consistently deliver at the plate, he'll continue seeing regular at-bats while serving as Baltimore's primary right fielder.
