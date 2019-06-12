Orioles' Anthony Santander: Posts three-hit night
Santander went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run Tuesday in the Orioles' 4-2 win over the Blue Jays.
Thought to be a short-term callup to add depth to the outfield while Dwight Smith (concussion) resides on the 7-day injured list, Santander has made a case for sticking around in the big leagues even if Smith returns Friday when first eligible. The 24-year-old has started each of the Orioles' last four games, going 6-for-16 while striking out only three times. Once Smith is back, the Orioles could install him as their primary option in center field while the struggling Keon Broxton heads to the bench, opening up a regular corner spot for Santander in the process.
