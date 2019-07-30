Santander went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in Monday's 8-1 loss to the Padres.

Santander has reaped the benefits of settling in as the Orioles' regular No. 3 hitter, a role he'll fill again Tuesday in the series finale in San Diego, according to Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports. The 24-year-old has driven in at least one run in all but one of his last seven starts and has compiled 16 RBI in total since the All-Star break, trailing only 12 players in the majors in that category over that span.