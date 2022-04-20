Santander went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Athletics.

Santander scored the Orioles' lone run in the first inning after reaching on a single. He's posted multiple hits in three of 11 games this season, and he's also showed a solid eye at the plate with a 10:8 BB:K. Through 45 plate appearances, the outfielder has a .273/.467/.394 slash line with a home run, one RBI, one run scored and a double while hitting regularly in the heart of the order. He's seen an everyday role in either left field, right field or as the designated hitter.