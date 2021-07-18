Santander is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

After recording a pair of clutch base hits in a spot start in Saturday's win, DJ Stewart will stick in the lineup for a second straight contest, resulting in Santander moving to the bench. Santander's .656 OPS on the season is 234 points lower than his mark from 2020, but despite his disappointing production, the 26-year-old still appears to be locked into a near-everyday role.