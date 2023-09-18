Santander is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Astros.
Santander started Baltimore's last 24 games, but he will get a break on the heels of the Orioles sewing up a playoff spot Sunday. Santander went just 3-for-34 (.088) over his last eight games, so a day off probably will not hurt.
