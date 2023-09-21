Santander went 2-for-4 with a double, one RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Astros.

Santander was the only Oriole with multiple hits in this contest. He knocked in their lone run and stole a base in the first inning. It was his second multi-hit effort in a row following an 0-for-18 skid across the previous five games. The slugger is slashing .255/.325/.476 with 27 home runs, 85 RBI, 78 runs scored and five steals through 144 contests overall.