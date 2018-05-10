Santander is not in the lineup Thursday against the Royals, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Santander will stick on the bench for a second straight game while Mark Trumbo slides to right field and Pedro Alvarez takes over as the DH. The 23-year-old is hitting just .203/.253/.312 through 30 games this season, so there's a chance he's sent back to the minors over the weekend to continue his development, as that will be when he's first eligible to return to the farm as a former Rule 5 pick.