Orioles' Anthony Santander: Remains on bench Thursday
Santander is not in the lineup Thursday against the Royals, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Santander will stick on the bench for a second straight game while Mark Trumbo slides to right field and Pedro Alvarez takes over as the DH. The 23-year-old is hitting just .203/.253/.312 through 30 games this season, so there's a chance he's sent back to the minors over the weekend to continue his development, as that will be when he's first eligible to return to the farm as a former Rule 5 pick.
More News
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Not starting Friday•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Goes 3-for-4 in loss•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Hitless in last three games•
-
Grade the trade
Did you win your trade? Or should it be vetoed? Chris Towers grades nine deals, and includes...
-
Waivers: Take DeShields seriously
Delino DeSheilds has yet to fully prove himself, but as a rare source of steals, he should...
-
Prospects: Time to stash Vlad?
Vladimir Guerrero is making headlines at Double-A, but could the 19-year-old get the call sometime...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Acuna climbs
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.