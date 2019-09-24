Santander is not starting Tuesday against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Santander has struggled at the plate this month, slashing .155/.184/.321 with a 3:26 BB:K across 19 games. As such, he'll head to the bench for the second time in three games as DJ Stewart picks up a start in the outfield in his place.

