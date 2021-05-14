Santander (ankle) is expected to join the Orioles late next week upon the completion of his minor-league rehab assignment, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.
The 26-year-old joined Double-A Bowie on Friday to begin his rehab assignment, and he'll play a few games there before going through COVID-19 protocols in order to rejoin the Orioles. Assuming he avoids any setbacks or COVID complications, Santander should be activated during the latter stages of the three-game set versus the Rays or the weekend series against the Nationals.
