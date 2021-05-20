Santander (ankle) will return from the injured list Friday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Santander will wind up missing exactly a month with his left ankle sprain. He struggled to a .551 OPS in 16 games before suffering the injury but looked good in his three rehab games for Double-A Bowie, going 4-for-12 with two walks and a homer.
More News
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: On track to return soon•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Return likely late next week•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Heading out on rehab assignment•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Cleared for baserunning•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Closer to baseball activity•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Nearing baseball activities•