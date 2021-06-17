Santander will start Thursday's game against Cleveland, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Santander sat Wednesday due to ankle soreness, but the issue didn't seem to be a particularly serious one. His return just one day later appears to confirm that. He's still yet to really get going at the plate this season, but his .777 OPS in 24 games since returning from a trip to the injured list with a previous ankle problem is at least better than the .551 mark he posted in 16 games before getting hurt.
