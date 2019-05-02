Santander was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk following Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the White Sox.

Santander was called up to serve as the 26th man for the doubleheader, and actually ended up starting in right field in the nightcap. The 24-year-old went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two runs scored and a walk, but will nonetheless rejoin Norfolk.

More News
Our Latest Stories