Santander isn't in the lineup Wednesday against Cleveland, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Santander drew 23 straight starts after he returned from the injured list in late May, but he'll get a day off after he went 2-for-16 with a double, a run and seven strikeouts across the last four games. Austin Hays will shift to right field while DJ Stewart starts in left.

More News