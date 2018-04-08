Orioles' Anthony Santander: Seeing regular starts in right field
Santander will start in right field and bat seventh Sunday against the Yankees, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.
It's the sixth straight start for the rookie, who seemingly displaced Colby Rasmus in an everyday role in the corner outfield before a hip injury sent Rasmus to the disabled list. While the regular at-bats have improved Santander's fantasy outlook, he has yet to do much with the extra opportunities. The 23-year-old has gotten off to a 3-for-23 start to the season and is getting on base at a lowly .231 clip.
