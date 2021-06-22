Santander (ankle) remains on the bench for Tuesday's game against the Astros, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Santander will sit for the second straight game with an ankle injury, an issue that's especially concerning given that he missed a month with ankle issues earlier in the year. He hasn't looked entirely healthy over his last 11 games, as he hit just .125/.146/.175 over that stretch. DJ Stewart starts in right field in his absence, though Santander will be available off the bench, which suggests that a trip to the injured list may not be on the cards.