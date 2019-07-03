Santander is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Santander is hitting .261/.310/.424 with three home runs in 92 at-bats through his current big-league stint. Chris Davis starts at first base, pushing Trey Mancini to right field and allowing Renato Nunez to start at designated hitter.

