Santander won't start Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader while dealing with an oblique issue, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Santander reportedly felt something in his oblique during Friday's matinee, and he'll sit for Game 2. It's unclear whether he'll be able to return Saturday. DJ Stewart will take over in right field.
