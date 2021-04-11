Santander went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-4 loss against the Red Sox.
Santander's solo shot was the latter of back-to-back home runs off Garrett Richards in the first inning. The outfielder has two home runs in his last three games. Despite starting the season with a .226 batting average and a 28.1% strikeout rate, Santander has at least one RBI in all but two games.
More News
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Hits first home run of season•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Not starting series opener•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Three-hit showing•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Orioles-Red Sox postponed•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Cleared for Opening Day•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Won't play Monday•