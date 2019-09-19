Santander went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, double and two runs scored Wednesday against the Blue Jays.

Santander took Clay Buchholz deep in the fourth inning to record his 19th homer of the season. Three frames earlier, he began the contest with a double before ultimately coming around to score. It was welcomed production for Santander as he had recorded only two hits in his last 28 at-bats -- a span of seven starts -- prior to Wednesday's contest. Still, the 24-year-old has managed a fairly impressive .273/.309/.493 line across 383 plate appearances for the season.