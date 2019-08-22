Santander went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Royals.

Santander took Mike Montgomery deep in the fifth inning to record his 12th homer of the season. He's in the midst of an otherwise poor stretch, going hitless in six of his past nine games. After ending August with a .301 batting average, Santander has scuffled and is now hitting .275/.313/.475 across 285 plate appearances for the season.

