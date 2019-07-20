Orioles' Anthony Santander: Smacks three-run homer
Santander went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, three runs and a walk during an 11-2 victory against the Red Sox on Friday.
The power is a bit unusual for Santander, but he's hit well since receiving a call up in early June. Santander is batting .280 and already has 21 RBI in 35 games. He also has five home runs and 20 runs with a steal in 132 at-bats this season.
