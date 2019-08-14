Santander went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in an 8-3 loss against the Yankees on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old had one homer in 131 at-bats before this season, but in 234 at-bats during 2019, Santander has gone deep 11 times. Three of those long balls have come in the last eight games. Santander is batting .303 with a .517 slugging percentage, 28 extra-base hits, 35 RBI and 32 runs in 254 plate appearances this season.