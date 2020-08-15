Santander went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 15-3 loss to the Nationals.
He launched a first-inning offering from Stephen Strasburg onto the concourse in right field at Camden Yards to give the O's a very brief 1-0 lead, before the wheels came off for the pitching staff. Santander has gone yard three times in the last five games, and on the season he's slashing .256/.284/.564 with five homers and 20 RBI through 19 contests.
