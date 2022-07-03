Santander went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-3 loss against the Twins.
Santander helped the Orioles to an early lead with a second-inning home run. It would not be enough to secure a win as the Twins came roaring back late in the game. Santander leads Baltimore in homers with his 15th of the year. The outfielder slashed .256/.314/.462 in June, but is 1-for-8 to begin July. Santander is now batting .232 on the season.
