Orioles' Anthony Santander: Starting at designated hitter Saturday
Santander is starting at DH and hitting eighth Saturday against the Twins.
Santander will pick up his first start of the season after conceding Opening Day duties to Pedro Alvarez. A Rule 5 pick in 2016, Santander will have to spend 44 days on the Orioles' active roster in order for the team to retain his right long term, giving him plenty of opportunities to prove he deserves to stick with the big club.
