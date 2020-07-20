Santander (not injury related) is in the lineup for Monday's exhibition game against the Nationals, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Santander was held out of the Orioles' first exhibition game Sunday, but he'll enter the starting nine Monday after Stevie Wilkerson (finger) was hurt early in Sunday's contest. Santander missed the first half of camp after testing positive, but there don't appear to be any issues with his health ahead of Friday's season opener in Boston. It's still unclear whether he'll be game ready in time for Opening Day, but Monday's start in the team's exhibition game is an encouraging sign.