Santander (not injury related) is starting in right field and batting second for Friday's season opener against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The 25-year-old missed the first half of summer camp for unspecified reasons, but the late start won't end up impacting his availability for the start of the season. Santander had a .261/.287/.476 slash line with 20 home runs last season and will look to take another step forward in 2020.