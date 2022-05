Santander went 3-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, a three-run homer and two additional runs scored during Thursday's 9-6 win over the Yankees.

Santander doubled in each of his first two plate appearances and walked in his third at-bat before teeing off on a walkoff, three-run homer in the ninth. The slugger finishes the four-game series against the Yankees with five hits, three homers and five RBI, by far his best stretch of the season.