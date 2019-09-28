Orioles' Anthony Santander: Still out Saturday
Santander (undisclosed minor injuries) is not in Saturday's lineup against the Red Sox.
Manager Brandon Hyde said Friday that Santander had been playing through some injuries recently but declined to specify what the exact injuries were. There was a hope he could return Saturday, so perhaps he will be able to get back in there for Sunday's season finale.
