Santander was diagnosed with a sprained left ankle after leaving Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.

The 26-year-old suffered the injury on a pickoff move at first base following his first-inning single and was promptly helped off the field. Santander should be considered day-to-day for the time being, and it would make sense for him to at least sit out for Wednesday's series finale with a scheduled off day to follow Thursday.