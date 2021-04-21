Santander was diagnosed with a sprained left ankle after leaving Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.
The 26-year-old suffered the injury on a pickoff move at first base following his first-inning single and was promptly helped off the field. Santander should be considered day-to-day for the time being, and it would make sense for him to at least sit out for Wednesday's series finale with a scheduled off day to follow Thursday.
More News
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Exits with injury Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Slams second home run•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Hits first home run of season•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Not starting series opener•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Three-hit showing•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Orioles-Red Sox postponed•