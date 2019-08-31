Santander went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in Friday's 14-2 rout of the Royals.

It's his third homer in the last eight games and 14th on the year. Santander continues to supply the O's with a solid stick, slashing .288/.326/.500 on the season, and the 24-year-old has put himself firmly in the club's future plans in the outfield.

