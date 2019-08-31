Orioles' Anthony Santander: Swats 14th homer
Santander went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in Friday's 14-2 rout of the Royals.
It's his third homer in the last eight games and 14th on the year. Santander continues to supply the O's with a solid stick, slashing .288/.326/.500 on the season, and the 24-year-old has put himself firmly in the club's future plans in the outfield.
More News
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Collects five base knocks•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Smacks solo homer•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Smashes solo homer•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Pops homer in loss•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Produces only run in loss•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Goes yard again•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, best picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....