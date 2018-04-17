Orioles' Anthony Santander: Takes seat Tuesday
Santander is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Tigers, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.
After starting the previous two games in right field and going 1-for-6 with four strikeouts, Santander will start Tuesday's contest on the bench. Craig Gentry will pick up another start in right field in his place.
