Santander isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Tigers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Santander is getting a rare day off after he went 1-for-10 with two walks and two strikeouts over the last three games. Kyle Stowers will take over in right field and bat seventh.
More News
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Belts pair of homers in twin bill•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Knocks 25th homer•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Blasts 24th home run•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Swats homer Saturday•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Three RBI with walk-off•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Delivers three more hits•