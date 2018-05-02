Orioles' Anthony Santander: Takes seat Wednesday
Santander is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.
Santander will grab a breather Wednesday after starting 10 of the past 11 games. In his place, Craig Gentry will start in right field and hit second.
