Santander went 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 11-3 win over the Red Sox.

Santander helped open the scoring in the first inning by plating Cedric Mullins with an RBI single before coming around to score on a Maikel Franco two-run double. In the ninth, Santander had another RBI single to score Mullins. The 26-year-old Santander finished the three-game series against the Red Sox strong. He went 5-for-13 (.385) with four RBI and a run scored in that span. The outfielder is set for a consistent role in right field in 2021.