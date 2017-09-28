Orioles' Anthony Santander: Three hits in Wednesday's start
Santander went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Pirates.
The Rule 5 pick was making his second straight start, as the O's look ahead to 2018 over the final days of this season. Santander will likely spend all of next year in the minors, given that he has only 15 games of experience at Double-A and none at Triple-A on his resume.
