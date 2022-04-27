Santander went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer and a walk in a 12-8 loss Tuesday against the Yankees.

Santander got the Orioles on the board with his three-run sixth-inning blast off Luis Severino. It was his first home run since Opening Day and his fourth extra-base hit of the season. While he hasn't provided much pop, the right fielder has 14 walks in 17 games and has a .431 OBP on the season. He's consistently hitting at the top of the Baltimore lineup and batted second Tuesday.