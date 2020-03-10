Orioles' Anthony Santander: To play outfield Tuesday
Santander will play outfield for the first time this spring Tuesday against the Braves, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Santander's 2019 campaign ended early due to a labrum injury which has so far limited him to designated hitter duty this spring. He'll be taking the field with two weeks left of spring training, so it seems as though he'll still have time to ramp up to game speed by Opening Day.
