Orioles' Anthony Santander: To start rehab assignment next Thursday
Santander (forearm) will embark on a rehab assignment beginning next Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Santander has been cleared to play outfield for the first time since mid-March. The 22-year-old will head to Double-A Bowie upon the conclusion of his rehab assignment, but there has yet to be a definitive timetable moving forward. A cautious estimate would land Santander's return date for early September.
