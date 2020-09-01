Santander went 2-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI in the 4-3 win over Toronto on Monday.
Santander's double off Wilmer Font drove in Hanser Alberto to tie the game 2-2 in the sixth inning. The outfielder continues to provide production in the heart of Baltimore's order, slashing .271/.320/.593 with 24 extra-base hits on the campaign.
