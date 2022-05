Santander went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Monday's loss to the Yankees.

Santander accounted for all the offense in this one for Orioles, launching a solo shot off Luis Severino in the fourth inning and another one off Aroldis Chapman in the ninth. He now has six homers on the season, three of which have come in his last four games. Santander has struggled to a .233 average this season, his lowest since 2018, so he'll look to build off this performance moving forward.