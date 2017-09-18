Santander (forearm) has played in just eight games while logging only 16 at-bats since being activated from the disabled list on Aug. 16.

Santander's 2017 campaign was lost back in spring training when he suffered a strain that eventually led to his removal from the 40-man roster, and a place on the 60-day DL. The Orioles selected the outfielder in last year's Rule 5 Draft, and management has done everything to ensure that Santander remains on the active roster all year, thus retaining his contract in 2018. That said, actually playing the outfielder is of little concern to skipper Buck Showalter, and there's no reason for fantasy owners to have eyes on Santander until next spring rolls around.