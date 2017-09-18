Orioles' Anthony Santander: Winding down lost season
Santander (forearm) has played in just eight games while logging only 16 at-bats since being activated from the disabled list on Aug. 16.
Santander's 2017 campaign was lost back in spring training when he suffered a strain that eventually led to his removal from the 40-man roster, and a place on the 60-day DL. The Orioles selected the outfielder in last year's Rule 5 Draft, and management has done everything to ensure that Santander remains on the active roster all year, thus retaining his contract in 2018. That said, actually playing the outfielder is of little concern to skipper Buck Showalter, and there's no reason for fantasy owners to have eyes on Santander until next spring rolls around.
More News
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Activated from DL•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Expected back Thursday•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Maximizing rehab assignment•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: To start rehab assignment next Thursday•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Progressing in rehab•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Starts throwing program•
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...