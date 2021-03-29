Santander (oblique) isn't included in the Baltimore lineup for Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

The Orioles had some hope that Santander might have been able to return from his minor oblique injury to play in the spring finale, but the team won't take any chances with the 26-year-old. His absence from the lineup isn't necessarily indicative of a setback, as the expectation remains that Santander will be available for Opening Day. The switch-hitter finished the spring with a .866 OPS over 29 at-bats.